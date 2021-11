1/5

Left to right, "This is Us" stars Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia appear backstage during the the 25th annual SAG Awards on January 27, 2019. NBC has released a teaser for the show's final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. Advertisement

"I'm not worried about forgetting about the big stuff. It's the little things I'm not ready to let go of yet," Rebecca says.

Sterling K. Brown's Randall visits his biological father and also visits a lake with Kate and Justin Hartley's Kevin.

The teaser ends with Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack dancing together inside of a kitchen. A full trailer will be released on Thanksgiving Day.

The sixth and final season of This is Us begins Jan. 4 on NBC. Moore and Ventimiglia began filming the final season in September.