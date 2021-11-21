Advertisement
TV
Nov. 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM

'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu recalls career struggles in 'SNL' monologue

By Karen Butler
1/4
'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu recalls career struggles in 'SNL' monologue
Left to right, Kyle Mooney, Saweetie, Simu Liu and Cecily Strong during promos for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Guest host Simu Liu revealed in his Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend that he dressed as Spider-Man and worked at children's birthday parties 10 years ago before he got his big break in the Marvel blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

"Parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day drinking," the actor said.

Advertisement

"I don't know if you've ever been kicked by a 7-year-old while wearing a $30 Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you. It will break your spirit, but it also lit a fire under me."

Liu, who is Chinese-Canadian, joked he got to be Marvel's "first openly Chinese superhero" in Shang-Chi by asking politely for the role.

"Back in 2014, and this is a true story, I tweeted: 'Hey, Marvel. Great job with Captain America and Thor, now how about an Asian superhero?'" he recalled.

"I worked hard and five years later, Marvel did make its first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me.'"

Advertisement

Liu also appeared in several SNL sketches, including a faux game show in which he and fellow contestant Ego Nwodim had to determine whether people were Republicans or Democrats based on ambiguous statements they made. Thompson played the fake game show's host.

Saweetie was the musical guest for this weekend's episode of SNL.

Read More

Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine Dulé Hill becomes 'groomzilla' in wedding-themed 'Psych 3' movie Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss Jack McBrayer: It felt important to do 'Kindness Show' for kids

Latest Headlines

Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
TV // 59 minutes ago
Hailee Steinfeld's 'Arcane' returning for Season 2 on Netflix
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The animated sci-fi series, "Arcane," will return for a second season, Netflix and Riot Games announced.
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
TV // 1 day ago
Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 4 on Friday. The themed episodes of the baking competition premiere Dec. 3.
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
TV // 1 day ago
Nicole Kang gives first look at her Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Nicole Kang released on Twitter Friday the first look at her character Dr. Mary Hamilton as classic Batman villain Poison Ivy on "Batwoman" Season 3.
Unscripted 'Finding Magic Mike' trailer shows hot Vegas show
TV // 1 day ago
Unscripted 'Finding Magic Mike' trailer shows hot Vegas show
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- HBO released a teaser on Friday for the unscripted reality show "Finding Magic Mike," based on the 2012 Channing Tatum comedy-drama film, set for release next month.
'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Facts of Life' specials heading to ABC
TV // 1 day ago
'Diff'rent Strokes,' 'Facts of Life' specials heading to ABC
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- ABC will be presenting a new installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" that will offer reenactments of classic shows "Diff'rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life."
Discovery+ orders 'Johnny vs Amber' relationship documentary
TV // 2 days ago
Discovery+ orders 'Johnny vs Amber' relationship documentary
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced Friday it has commissioned a two-part documentary that will delve into the turbulent marriage and well-publicized breakup of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
TV // 2 days ago
Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Natalie Morales bid farewell to her NBC viewers Friday in a letter read over a video highlighting her 22 years with the show.
Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to host 'SNL' in December
TV // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to host 'SNL' in December
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd will host the last two episodes of "Saturday Night Live" in December, NBC announced.
Simu Liu shows off hip-hop dance moves on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 days ago
Simu Liu shows off hip-hop dance moves on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Simu Liu discussed his hip-hop dance team from college and performed a set of rejected "Saturday Night Live" impressions while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
TV // 2 days ago
Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Rosamund Pike says she generally isn't a fan of fantasy novels, but she signed on to star in Amazon Prime Video's screen adaptation of "The Wheel of Time" books because it seemed to add a new dimension to the genre.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
Google doodle celebrates life, contributions of composer Edmond Dede
'Sandlot,' 'Field of Dreams' actor Art LaFleur dead at 78
'Sandlot,' 'Field of Dreams' actor Art LaFleur dead at 78
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
'South Park: Post COVID' shows Stan and Kyle as adults
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Michael Strahan, Carly Rae Jepsen
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Michael Strahan, Carly Rae Jepsen
Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Delroy Lindo to star in new 'Blade' film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement