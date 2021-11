1/5

Cardi B is hosting the 49th annual American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Silk Sonic, the group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, kicked off the 49th annual American Music Awards on Sunday with a performance of "Smokin Out the Window." The duo wore red suits and gave an old-school-style performance. Advertisement You got me out here still thinking about that performance, @silksonic! Tune into the #AMAs happening now on ABC. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/RSlTY6kMSd— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Host Cardi B then took the stage after walking down a red carpet amid fireworks and fire. She wore a black dress with a feathered head piece.

Cardi B mentioned all of the artists who will be performing and welcomed Billy Porter to the stage to present the night's first award for Favorite Latin Album.

Bad Bunny won for El Último Tour Del Mundo. The Latin star is nominated for four other awards.

"EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO" is the winner of Favorite Latin Album at the #AMAs! Congrats, @sanbenito! #BadBunnyAMAs pic.twitter.com/Jkti2htnC6— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

The American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo leads all artists with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The Weeknd earned six nominations, with Doja Cat and Givēon receiving five nominations each.