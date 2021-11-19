Trending
Nov. 19, 2021 / 8:59 AM

Simu Liu shows off hip-hop dance moves on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Simu Liu talked about his hip-hop dance team in college while appearing on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Caroline Brehman/ EPA-EFE

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Simu Liu discussed his hip-hop dance team from college and performed a set of rejected Saturday Night Live impressions while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Shang-Chi star told Fallon on Thursday that his dance team named Hip-Hop Western came in fourth place at the provincial college hip-hop competition. The team was named after his school, the University of Western Ontario.

"If you remember 2008, 2009 it was all like So You Think You Can Dance, it was like pop and lock, America's Best Dance Crew. So we were all doing that like the robot and the body waves and stuff," Liu said.

Fallon then asked Liu to show off some of his dance moves with Tonight Show band The Roots providing a beat.

The 32-year-old then started to dance, using a number of different hip-hop moves. Fallon also joined in on the fun and danced.

Liu will be guest hosting SNL on Saturday with Saweetie as the musical guest. Liu said he presented SNL staff with impressions of Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars and Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, but that those impressions won't be incorporated into the show.

"Something, something, something dark side. I am very excited to be hosting Saturday Night Live," Liu said as Palpatine.

