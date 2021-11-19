Natalie Morales bids farewell to NBC viewers on 'Today'

1/4

Natalie Morales speaks on stage during the NBCUniversal Keynote presentation at the 2020 International CES, at the Park MGM theatre in Las Vegas on January 8, 2020. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Natalie Morales bid farewell to her NBC viewers Friday on Today. In a video highlighting her 22 years with the the network, the journalist and television personality read a letter to viewers. Advertisement

"From the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms, I knew it was an honor to be part of your morning tradition, the most sacred time," she wrote. "With you, I've had a front seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history.

"I traveled the country with some of America's leaders and covered the most incredible stories -- like the rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped underground for 69 days. Together we witnessed a miracle. I have enjoyed two royal weddings and held court in London awaiting the first royal birth in decades. Events forever on my highlight reel."

Morales, 49, joined CBS on Oct. 11 as a co-host of The Talk with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

"So many extraordinary people touched our lives, trusting us with their awe-inspiring journeys," Morales wrote in her letter to viewers.

Advertisement

Morales was most recently the West Coast anchor of Today, a correspondent for Dateline NBC and anchor of Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. She got her start with the network as an anchor and reporter for the NBC affiliate WVIT-TV in Harford, Conn., in the 1990s.

"I feel like we all have been on this journey together." After 22 years, @nmoralestv is signing off from NBC. We're taking a look back at some of her most memorable moments and celebrating our time together. pic.twitter.com/v4TTlL8Uw1— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 19, 2021

She became an anchor and correspondent for MSNBC in 2002 and a national correspondent for Today in 2006 before taking over from Ann Curry as news anchor in 2011.

"Dear viewers, you and my Today family have given me a place I will forever call home," Morales wrote. "Thank you for all those mornings and the lifetime of memories we now share."