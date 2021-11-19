Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections

1/5

Hosts, from left, Tom Allen, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith check out Jamie Finn's (right) entry. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 on Friday. The holiday-themed season premieres Dec. 3 with two new hourlong episodes. Hosts Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas welcome celebrity Tom Allen as cohost. Previous Great British Baking Show contestants Jamie Finn, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Ruby Bhogak, James Hillery, Helena Garcia, Henry Bird, Nancy Birtwhistle and Rahul Mandal enter the holiday competition at their baking stations under a white tent. Advertisement

"It feels very nice to be back in the tent," Finn says in the trailer.

The new show stopper challenge includes festive feast illusion cakes. One cake looks like a turkey.

The first episode features Christmas-themed assignments, and Alexandra Burke performing "Silent Night." Episode 2 features New Year's-themed assignments.

Hillery gets nervous about his confections in the trailer.

"The plan's gonna work," Hillery says. "If not, I'd had no plans so if you could edit that bit out, that'd be great."

Netflix also released photos of the hosts, contestants and some of their confections.