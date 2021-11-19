Turkey cake among 'Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Season 4 confections

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 on Friday. The holiday-themed season premieres Dec. 3 with two new hourlong episodes.
Hosts Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas welcome celebrity Tom Allen as cohost. Previous Great British Baking Show contestants Jamie Finn, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Ruby Bhogak, James Hillery, Helena Garcia, Henry Bird, Nancy Birtwhistle and Rahul Mandal enter the holiday competition at their baking stations under a white tent.