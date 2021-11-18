Trending
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' adds 14 cast members

By Fred Topel
Dawn Olivieri will play a widow traveling with her brother's family in "1883." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced additional cast for the upcoming series 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a prequel to his Paramount Network series Yellowstone and premieres Dec. 19.

1883 previously cast Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton. The character descriptions of the new cast reveal a bit more about the drama that will ensue as the Dutton Family ancestors head west, where they ultimately settled in Montana.

Audie Rick will play John Dutton Sr., the ancestor to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character. Marc Rissman has been cast as Josef, "a European immigrant who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier."

Anna Fiamora plays Risa, Josef's wife. Eric Nelson plays Ennis and James Landry Hebert plays Wade, two cowboys guiding the group of which the Duttons are a part.

Dawn Olivieri plays Claire, a widow traveling with her brother's family. Emma Malouff plays Claire's daughter, Mary Abel.

Additional cowboys include Grady, played by Alex Fine, and Colton, played by Noah Le Gros.

Gratiela Brancusi plays Noemi, another widow with two sons. Amanda Jaros plays Alina, an immigrant who speaks little English.

Nichole Galicia plays Guinevere, a prostitute they meet in Fort Worth, TX. Stephanie Nur plays Melodi, another prostitute working at the saloon.

Martin Sensmeier plays Comanche warrior Sam.

