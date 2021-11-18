Trending
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:24 AM

WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch (R), and her husband, Seth Rollins, answered questions from staffers at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- WWE stars Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and more appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to answer a series of random questions from staffers.

The Miz, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits also took part in the Just One Question segment on Wednesday.

"I get to beat girls up and lift them over my head and get paid while I do it," Belair said after being asked what is her favorite part about being in WWE.

"I would fight George Clooney," Rollins said after being asked if he could fight anyone in the world who would it be.

Lynch, the current Raw Women's Champion, answered Disney villain Cruella de Vil, while Orton answered himself.

Big E, the WWE Champion, was asked if he was working on any new finishing moves.

"I got this new one called the Gut Buster where I serve them an entire Thanksgiving meal and I wait for them to take a nap so I can pin them," Big E said before he pulled up two large bowls of food.

"I'm bringing all the fixings!" he yelled while laughing manically.

WWE will be presenting Survivor Series on Sunday. Big E takes on Universal Champion Roman Reigns while Lynch will face her rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

