Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2021 / 6:59 AM

Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Mindy Kaling co-created "The Sex Lives of College Girls" with Justin Noble. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling, who co-created the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, premiering Thursday, said the show is sex positive like her Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever.

"I guess I'm more interested in young women and their horny exploits than I would have thought," Kaling said on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel.

Advertisement

Kaling said Sex Lives is not autobiographical for herself or co-creator Justin Noble. Sex Lives introduces four college freshmen at the fictional Essex College who pursue sex as much as their studies or extra-curricular activities.

"One thing that a lot of my shows and projects have in common are young women who have big personalities and big ambitions," Kaling said. "They came in there with a real singular purpose and one of them is also to have a lot of sex."

Alyah Chanelle Scott plays Whitney, a soccer player eager to be free of her overprotective senator mother. Scott graduated from the University of Michigan in 2019.

"When I was picking colleges, I was like, 'I'm going to go to a college where I can party and go to football games and have a college experience,'" Scott said. "It's messy, it's silly, and it's sort of this bubble where you can be safe to make all those mistakes."

Advertisement

Amrit Kaur plays Bela, an Indian girl applying to write for the Essex humor magazine while chasing boys. Kaur graduated from York University in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts in acting.

"I was a very sheltered kid, so I wish I had all the stuff that Bela's doing," Kaur said. "So I got to experience college through Bela, but I had a pretty traditional, conservative, Indian family, which made me in turn very rebellious."

Pauline Chalamet plays Kimberly, an aspiring lawyer waiting to lose her virginity with her boyfriend. Chalamet, older sister of actor Timothee Chalamet, attended Bard College.

"I wish I had lived in this one because this one is fun," Chalamet said. "A lot more introverts went there [to Bard]."

Renee Rapp, who plays Leighton, the daughter of an Essex alumnus rushing a sorority, did not go to college. Rapp spent ages 19-20 playing Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.

"I'm still college age," Rapp said. "A lot of the things that Leighton is going through, I am also currently going through. It's a bit traumatizing in the best way."

Scott said Sex Lives accurately represents her recent college experience, and that social media has made her generation more open about expressing sexual desires.

Advertisement

"We have so much access to so much now that we can do, say and be whoever we choose to do, say and be," Scott said. "We're more sex-positive, we explore things and we're not afraid to dig into ourselves and really figure out who we are."

Kaur said she values the opportunity to portray an Indian woman in a college sex comedy. In the past, the genre has been dominated by White men in movies like Animal House and Revenge of the Nerds.

"When I was in college, I didn't have a lot of role models or people who looked like me on-screen," Kaur said. "It's really great for kids to see somebody explore [sex] on-screen as one of the many experiences of a brown kid."

Kaling went to Dartmouth and Noble went to Yale. Although they invented the stories in Sex Lives for the show, Kaling said she and Noble incorporated activities from their schools like the Dartmouth Jack-o-Lantern comedy newspaper.

Kaling said the Essex comedy magazine reflects "how hard it is to get into" literary magazines and the types of people you might meet once accepted.

In that way, Bela may be the closest character Sex Lives of College Girls has to a Kaling surrogate.

Advertisement

"One thing I think that I do share in common with that character that Amrit plays, Bela, is my single-minded desire to become a comedy writer," Kaling said. "I've had that urge since I was 16 years old."

Episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.

Read More

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast Wendy Raquel Robinson: 'The Game' revival has 'a little hot sauce' Michael C. Hall: 'Dexter' has 'a normal life' now

Latest Headlines

AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson
TV // 16 minutes ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page celebrated his title win with his friends in The Dark Order before he got into a war of words with Bryan Danielson on "Dynamite."
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
TV // 15 hours ago
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced a "Reno 911!" special on Wednesday. "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" premieres Dec. 23.
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
TV // 18 hours ago
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Competitive first-person shooter "Hunt: Showdown," from developer Crytek, is being adapted into a live-action series for new streaming platform Binge.
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
TV // 18 hours ago
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle recalled her early auditions as an actress in a clip from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for "The Afterparty" on Wednesday. Tiffany Haddish plays a cop investigating a murder at a high school reunion in the comedy premiering in January.
'Ozark' Season 4 teaser reflects on 'snowball effect' of actions
TV // 19 hours ago
'Ozark' Season 4 teaser reflects on 'snowball effect' of actions
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Ozark," a crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return for Part 1 of its fourth and final season on Netflix in January.
Wilmer Valderrama says 'Encanto' role is 'nothing short of an honor'
TV // 21 hours ago
Wilmer Valderrama says 'Encanto' role is 'nothing short of an honor'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wilmer Valderrama discussed being a part of Disney's next animated film "Encanto" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7
TV // 22 hours ago
'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Queen Sugar," a drama series created by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, was renewed for a seventh and final season.
WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'
TV // 23 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai match leads to 'War Games'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former friends turned enemies Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai collided in the main event of WWE "NXT" in a match that set the stage for the upcoming "War Games" event.
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
TV // 1 day ago
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday that it has greenlit a "Party Down" revival. The original creators and cast return with filming expected to begin in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement