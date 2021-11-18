Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 18, 2021 / 12:46 PM

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins meets new suitor in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins meets new suitor in Season 2 trailer
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm.

Advertisement

The preview shows Emily (Collins) struggle with her guilt after sleeping with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after he'd just broken up with her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

In addition, Emily finds a new love interest in Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a Brit who initially gets under her skin.

"You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love. Make mistakes. If you're gonna do Paris for one year, for God's sake, do it right," Emily's boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), advises.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for Season 2 that featured a moment between Emily and Alfie. Alfie is described as "a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture."

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) and also stars Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

Advertisement

Season 2 premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Read More

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 photos tease Emily's new love interest 'Marry Me' trailer: Jennifer Lopez sings, falls for Owen Wilson Mariah Carey sings in teaser for 'The Magic Continues' holiday special What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- WWE stars Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and more appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to answer a series of random questions from staffers.
Mariah Carey sings in teaser for 'The Magic Continues' holiday special
TV // 2 hours ago
Mariah Carey sings in teaser for 'The Magic Continues' holiday special
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," a new holiday special featuring Mariah Carey, is coming to Apple TV+ in December.
Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda plays 'Wheel of Freestyle' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda competed against Tariq Trotter of The Roots in the game of "Wheel of Freestyle" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
TV // 5 hours ago
Roman Reigns says he is open to fighting Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns said he was open to facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson
TV // 6 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Hangman Adam Page has war of words with Bryan Danielson
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page celebrated his title win with his friends in The Dark Order before he got into a war of words with Bryan Danielson on "Dynamite."
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
TV // 6 hours ago
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Mindy Kaling and the cast of her new HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls," out Thursday, discuss sex positivity amongst college freshmen.
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
TV // 22 hours ago
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced a "Reno 911!" special on Wednesday. "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" premieres Dec. 23.
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
TV // 1 day ago
Video game 'Hunt: Showdown' set for live-action adaptation at Binge
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Competitive first-person shooter "Hunt: Showdown," from developer Crytek, is being adapted into a live-action series for new streaming platform Binge.
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle recalled her early auditions as an actress in a clip from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Tiffany Haddish investigates a murder in 'The Afterparty' trailer
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for "The Afterparty" on Wednesday. Tiffany Haddish plays a cop investigating a murder at a high school reunion in the comedy premiering in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
'Basketball Wives' star Shaunie O'Neal is engaged
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Mindy Kaling: 'College Girls' explores 'horny exploits'
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
Michael B. Jordan shares photos with Lori Harvey on anniversary
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
'Reno 911!' hunts QAnon in Paramount+ special
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Keanu Reeves returns 'to the source' in new 'Matrix Resurrections' poster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement