'Queen Sugar': OWN series to end with Season 7

1/5

Rutina Wesley plays Nova Bordelon on the OWN series "Queen Sugar." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Queen Sugar will return for a seventh and final season. Series creator Ava DuVernay confirmed Tuesday to Deadline that the drama was renewed for Season 7. Advertisement

"It's a radical act that it lasted this long, and it's a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it and I am so proud of that," DuVernay said.

DuVernay shared the news ahead of the show's Season 6 finale, which aired Tuesday evening.

The Queen Sugar official Twitter account said Season 7 will premiere in summer 2022.

Take flight one last time. #QUEENSUGAR Season 7, the final season - coming Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/ylBr3T6Tok— Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) November 17, 2021

Queen Sugar is based on the Natalie Baszile novel of the same name. The series follows three siblings, Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph (Kofi Siriboe), who inherit their father's sugarcane farm in rural Louisiana.

DuVernay executive produces the show with Oprah Winfrey, Anthony Sparks and Melissa Carter.