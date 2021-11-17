'Ozark' Season 4 teaser reflects on 'snowball effect' of actions

1/5

Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde on the Netflix series "Ozark." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ozark Season 4. The streaming service shared a teaser and first-look photos for the season Wednesday. Advertisement

The teaser features moments from the show in reverse as Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) reflects on the "snowball effect" of ones actions.

"Human beings make decisions, they commit acts and that makes things happen. It creates a snowball effect -- cause other people to make decisions," he says. "The cycle continues and the snowball keeps rolling."

The first-look photos ask viewers to "look closely" at the images, which include a shot of Marty (Bateman) kneeling before a person with a gun.

Look closely... What are your predictions for the new season of Ozark? pic.twitter.com/cPP3PrsjTw— Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

Ozark will return for a fourth and final season in 2022. Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Season 4, Part 1 set for release Jan. 21.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy previously said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

Ozark also stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Julia Garner. The series follows Marty and his family as they relocate to the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri after a money laundering scheme gone wrong.