Meghan Markle to appear on Thursday's 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Meghan Markle recalled her early auditions as an actress in a clip from her upcoming appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will appear on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen announced the news Wednesday alongside a clip from Markle's appearance. Advertisement

In the preview, Markle recalls her early auditions as an actress. Markle confirmed she would audition at the Warner Bros. lot where Ellen is filmed.

"The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg, I hope you get it,'" she says. "They probably said that to everybody because that's how nice they were."

Markle played Rachel Zane on the USA Network series Suits and had other acting roles before marrying British royal Prince Harry.

On Ellen, Markle said she would drive to her auditions in her beat-up Ford Explorer Sport.

"At a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door. So -- after auditions -- I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," she said. "That's how I would come to and fro."

Advertisement A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don't miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

The Ellen appearance marks Markle's first interview since the birth of her second child, daughter Lilibet, in June. Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and also have a 2-year-old son, Archie.

Markle and Harry made their first major public, in-person appearance together since moving to the United States last year in September in New York.

