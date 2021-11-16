Trending
TV
Nov. 16, 2021

WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on Raw.

Big E kicked off the show on Monday and said Reigns will pay the consequences for putting his hands on his family The New Day over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Big E and Reigns will collide on Sunday at Survivor Series where they will meet in a Champion vs. Champion match.

The champ's Raw rival Kevin Owens also arrived onto the scene after he snapped last week and returned to his usual, villainous ways.

Owens said he was going to break bad on the entire Raw locker room and that it was all Big E's fault. The Usos, who are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, then attacked Big E to defend their cousin Reigns.

Big E received help from Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle, leading to an impromptu tag team match. The No. 1 Contender to Big E's title Seth Rollins additionally joined the proceedings and watched Big E and Riddle vs. The Usos from the commentary desk.

Big E threw Jimmy Uso into Rollins and later punched Rollins to the ground. This caused Rollins to enter the ring and end the match in a no contest after he attacked Riddle. Rollins and The Usos started to assault Riddle and Big E until Riddle's RK-Bro partner Randy Orton came to the ring to even the odds.

This set up Big E and RK-Bro against The Usos and Rollins. The Visionary delivered multiple elbows to Riddle and rolled him up for the surprise and sudden victory.

The Usos continued to attack Riddle until Orton stepped in and took Jey Uso out with an RKO. Big E grabbed Jey Uso and told him to give Reigns a warning that he is coming at Survivor Series.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had some harsh words for her Survivor Series opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Man got personal on the microphone and said she used to be Flair's best friend who was always there for her. Lynch said being a friend with Flair meant that she had to stay in the background as Flair remained the main star.

Lynch also called Flair a copy of her father and that her success has turned Flair bitter. Liv Morgan, the No. 1 contender to Lynch's Championship, then came down to the ring to stand up to Lynch.

Lynch presented a video clip of Morgan explaining how she was endorsed by The Man before she took a sabbatical in 2020. Lynch said she was wrong to endorse Morgan as she hasn't lived up to her potential.

This led to a brawl with Morgan coming out on top. Lynch exited the ring and Morgan held up the Raw Women's Championship as Lynch screamed at her to put it down.

Other moments from Raw included Bianca Belair defeating Tamina; The Street Profits defeating Alpha Academy; Queen Zelina defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H.; WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley defeating Carmella; Owens defeating Finn Bálor; AJ Styles and Omos defeating Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; and Bobby Lashley defeating Rey Mysterio.

Lashley won the match by applying his submission hold The Hurt Lock onto Rey Mysterio. WWE official Adam Pearce then removed Rey Mysterio from Raw's Survivor Series team and replaced him with his rival, Austin Theory, who had just taken out Dominik Mysterio with the ATL.

