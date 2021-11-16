Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 16, 2021 / 10:19 AM

'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Superman & Lois' coming to BBC One in December
"Superman & Lois," a CW series starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois Lane, will be available on BBC One in the United Kingdom. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Superman & Lois is coming to BBC One and iPlayer in December.

The BBC confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the CW superhero drama and will air it in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois hails from Warner Bros. Television. The series follows Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), aka Superman, and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), now parents to two boys, as they juggle parenthood with defending the world.

"Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their teenage sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older," an official description reads.

Emmanuelle Chriqui also stars as Lara Lang-Cushing, with Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah, and Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane.

"Superman & Lois is an ambitious and involving new superhero series -- one we are sure will intrigue and excite not just existing fans, but BBC viewers of all ages," BBC head of program acquisition Sue Deeks said.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois premieres Dec. 4 on BBC One, with all 15 episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.

Superman & Lois originally premiered in the United States on The CW in February. The series was renewed for a second season in March.

Read More

'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama 'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic 'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
TV // 1 hour ago
Halle Berry says Valentina Shevchenko broke her ribs during MMA training
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Halle Berry discussed her MMA training for upcoming movie "Bruised" and how she worked with Valentina Shevchenko of UFC fame while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
TV // 1 hour ago
'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" chief stewardess Heather Chase responded to Fraser Olender's criticisms of her work.
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Halo': Master Chief suits up in first teaser for Paramount+ series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pablo Schreiber brings iconic video game character Master Chief to life in the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of "Halo."
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on "Raw."
'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers
TV // 22 hours ago
'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah," a new show featuring Trevor Noah, celebrity guests and top video game players, is coming to Roku Channel.
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
TV // 22 hours ago
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" returns in the new teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming revival series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
TV // 22 hours ago
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Roaring Twenties," a new reality series following eight strangers at a house in Austin, Texas, will premiere in December.
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
TV // 23 hours ago
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" will officially debut the Korean muppet Ji-young during the "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street" special on Thanksgiving.
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
TV // 1 day ago
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Heather Gay reacted to the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" footage of the federal raid on Jen Shah's home.
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's 19th annual "Tribute to the Troops" special.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' teaser shows Crawley family go to France
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Finn Wolfhard feared 'Stranger Things' costume might irk 'Ghostbusters' boss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement