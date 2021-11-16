'Shining Vale': Courteney Cox series coming to Starz in March 2022

1/5

Courteney Cox stars in the new Starz series "Shining Vale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox's new series Shining Vale is coming to Starz in 2022. The network said in a press release Tuesday that the horror comedy series will premiere March 6, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST.

Shining Vale is created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan and also stars Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage and Mira Sorvino.

The series follows Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear), a couple who cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Conn., as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat's affair.

Pat, an author and former "wild child," and Terry have two teenage children, Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage), who are upset about the move. Pat then discovers something is "horribly wrong" with the house but is the only one who "can see things move and hear the bumps in the night."

"Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real," an official description reads.

Get ready to meet the newest (and oldest) residents of #ShiningVale when the @STARZ Original Series premieres on March 6. pic.twitter.com/VmaedGBD4N— Shining Vale (@ShiningVale) November 16, 2021

Starz shared a first-look photo for the series in August.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof, Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Astrof also wrote the pilot script, while Cox serves as a producer.