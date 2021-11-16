Trending
Nov. 16, 2021

Lizzy Caplan to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' series at FX on Hulu

By Annie Martin
Lizzy Caplan to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' series at FX on Hulu
Lizzy Caplan will play Libby in "Fleishman Is in Trouble," a limited series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lizzy Caplan will star in the new FX on Hulu series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Caplan, 39, will have a lead role in the upcoming limited series.

Fleishman Is in Trouble is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's bestselling novel of the same name. Brodesser-Akner will write the nine-episode series and executive produce with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant.

The new series centers on Toby Fleishman, a recently separated 40-something man who dives into the world of app-based dating. Right as he begins his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids.

The Hollywood Reporter said Caplan will play Libby, the narrator of the story and a longtime friend of Toby's.

Caplan is known for playing Janis Ian in Mean Girls, Casey Klein on Party Down, Virginia E. Johnson on Masters of Sex and Annie Wilkes on Castle Rock. She will reprise Casey in a Party Down revival.

The actress will also play Alex in a series adaptation of the 1987 film Fatal Attraction at Paramount+. The role was played by Glenn Close in the original movie.

