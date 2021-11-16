Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 9:23 AM

'Below Deck' star Heather Chase defends her works ethic

By Annie Martin

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Below Deck chief stewardess Heather Chase is defending her work ethic.

The television personality responded to 2nd steward Fraser Olender's criticisms of her work during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Chase was first asked about Olender's claims on WWHL last week that her tone toward him was cold and blunt.

"As a manager, I'm not meant to speak to him as his mother, I'm meant to speak to him as a boss. We're here to get a job done and I didn't realize he was so sensitive," Chase said.

Chase also reacted to Olender's comment that she could improve as a leader by doing some work by calling the remark "unjust."

"Definitely a little unjust, and I think once Fraser becomes a chief stew he'll understand it a little more," she responded.

Chase said she can "understand" Olender's frustration that she was pulling him in too many directions during the first charter.

"He came off of a 90-meter boat where he usually only has two guests on at a time. He's not used to having eight guests being on charter and have to be a stew on a smaller boat," Chase said.

"On a smaller boat, you have to wear many hats -- you have to jump through service, go back and heads, go back to helping Rachel [Hargrove] do some laundry -- you have to be all over the place, and if you can't handle that, maybe you shouldn't be on a charter yacht," she added.

Below Deck is a reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. The show is in its ninth season on Bravo and also stars Captain Lee Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, Jessica Albert, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O'Dell.

