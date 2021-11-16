Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 1:52 PM

'Harry Potter' stars to reunite for HBO Max special

By Annie Martin
1/5
Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the "Now You See Me 2" world premiere, Monday, June 6, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Harry Potter cast will reunite for an upcoming HBO Max special.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and other stars from the eight Harry Potter films will take part in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus and cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch will also take part in the event.

Return to Hogwarts will celebrate the anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which opened in theaters 20 years ago Tuesday. The special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations."

"This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon -- from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later," Warner Bros. president of global kids, young adults and classics Tom Ascheim said.

The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson and produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television with Warner Horizon.

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films," Patterson said.

The Harry Potter films are based on the J.K. Rowling fantasy book series and were released between 2001 and 2011.

Return to Hogwarts will premiere Jan. 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

