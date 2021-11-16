Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 1:24 PM

'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Netflix begins filming live-action series

By Annie Martin

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

The streaming service confirmed the news Tuesday and announced three new cast members.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has joined the cast as Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and a mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. Lim Kay Siu will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is a father figure to Aang, while Ken Leung will portray Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer.

The trio join previously announced stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko) and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai).

Netflix said production on the series will use a new virtual production volume designed and operated by Pixomondo (PXO) Virtual Production. The 23,000 square foot stage is 84 feet across and 28 feet high with over 3,000 LED panels.

"We're thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we're especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world," showrunner Albert Kim said.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the animated Nickelodeon series, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. The original series aired for three seasons from 2005 to 2008.

