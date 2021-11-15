Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'

1/3

Susan Boyle will be featured on an upcoming episode of BBC Scotland's "River City." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Susan Boyle will be making a cameo appearance on an upcoming episode of BBC Scotland soap opera River City. The singer is a superfan of the series and will be involved in River City's charity calendar storyline, which will be aired Dec. 6 on BBC Scotland. The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer. Advertisement

Boyle will portray herself as she becomes a model for a charity photoshoot to raise money for Molly's Corner Cafe.

BBC released a photo of Boyle on set on Twitter Monday.

You could say she dreamed a dream - and it came true! Singing superstar @SusanBoyle joins the cast of @BBCScotland's River City for a special cameo appearance in December.— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 15, 2021

She will be joined onscreen by River City stars Juliet Cadzow, Frank Gallagher, Stephen Purdon, Barbara Rafferty, Scott Fletcher and Kirsty Pickering.

"I had a brilliant time filming River City. All the cast and crew were so kind and welcoming, it was a great atmosphere! I'm a huge fan of the show and always watch it, so to be a part of it and on set was fantastic," Boyle said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Having such an internationally renowned star on set could have felt quite daunting, but Susan was so natural and unaffected and, indeed, it was almost as if she was overcome being with us on the River City set! She couldn't have made life easier for us all and it was such a pleasure to be on set with her," Cadzow said.

Boyle became a signing sensation after appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. She last released the compilation album Ten in May 2019.