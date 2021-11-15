Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Nov. 15, 2021 / 12:32 PM

'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December

By Annie Martin

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New reality series Roaring Twenties is coming to Netflix in December.

The streaming service shared a release date, Dec. 10, and a teaser for the show Monday.

Roaring Twenties will follow eight 20-somethings as they live together at a house in Austin, Texas.

"One of my goals is to step outside my comfort zone," Abbey, 25, says.

"This experience is going to help me grow my wings," Raquel, 25, adds.

Netflix said Roaring Twenties was filmed in the fall.

"Eight strangers will become roommates when they share a house in Austin, Texas and learn to navigate the 'new normal' of America today," an official description reads.

Netflix's other original reality series include Love is Blind and The Circle.

