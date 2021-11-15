Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 15, 2021 / 1:01 PM

'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Player vs. Player' trailer: Trevor Noah competes with top gamers
"Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah," a new show featuring Trevor Noah, celebrity guests and top video game players, is coming to Roku Channel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Roku Channel is giving a glimpse of the new series Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring comedian and television personality Trevor Noah.

Advertisement

Player vs. Player will see Noah, 37, compete with celebrity guests and top video game players in different games.

Guests include Jordan Fisher, Sneaky, Faze Adapt, Kat Gunn, Josh Richards, Jason Sudeikis, Myth and Michelle Rodriguez.

Noah previously teamed up with pro gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins in Fortnite during a stream on Mixer in 2019.

Player vs. Player premieres Friday on the Roku Channel.

Noah is best known for hosting the Comedy Central late-night show The Daily Show.

Read More

New 'Resident Evil' trailer shows monsters, video game Easter eggs 'House of Gucci' clip shows Lady Gaga influence Adam Driver 'Bachelor' alum Ben Higgins marries Jessica Clarke What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
TV // 1 hour ago
'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" returns in the new teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming revival series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock."
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
TV // 1 hour ago
'Roaring Twenties' reality series coming to Netflix in December
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Roaring Twenties," a new reality series following eight strangers at a house in Austin, Texas, will premiere in December.
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" will officially debut the Korean muppet Ji-young during the "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street" special on Thanksgiving.
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
TV // 3 hours ago
Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Heather Gay reacted to the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" footage of the federal raid on Jen Shah's home.
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Tribute to the Troops': Roman Reigns takes on Shinsuke Nakamura
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns battled Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's 19th annual "Tribute to the Troops" special.
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
TV // 5 hours ago
Susan Boyle lands cameo role on BBC Scotland's 'River City'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Susan Boyle will be making a cameo appearance on an upcoming episode of BBC Scotland soap opera "River City."
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
TV // 23 hours ago
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Eternals" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
TV // 23 hours ago
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming "Romeo & Juliet" spinoff, "Rosaline."
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
TV // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
TV // 1 day ago
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey say the young actors who portray their characters as teenagers in "Yellowjackets" imbued their characters with their adult counterparts' mannerisms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
Taylor Lautner announces engagement to nurse Tay Dome
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement