Nov. 15, 2021 / 10:26 AM

Heather Gay reacts to 'horrible' moment in Jen Shah's arrest

By Annie Martin

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Heather Gay says it was "horrible" to see Jen Shah's arrest play out on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Gay reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to the RHOSLC footage of the federal raid on Shah's home.

Advertisement

Sunday's RHOSLC showed NYPD officers, Homeland Security and SWAT team members arrive at Shah's home with their weapons ready. At one point, one of Shah's sons was seen being escorted out of the house with his hands in the air.

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Shah and Smith both pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

On RHOSLC, Shah was about to leave on a trip with the other women when she received a phone call and left the bus. The women then learned about Shah's legal issues.

Gay said she "felt horrible" to see the armed officers swarming Shah's home.

"I would have loved to see [CSI: Miami actor] David Caruso because that guy with the heavy artillery marching her 15-year-old son out and her nephew? It was very upsetting to me. I thought it was horrible," Gay said.

Advertisement

Gay also reacted to Whitney Rose saying that she had attributed Shah's lifestyle to a possible sugar daddy.

"No, we'd never discussed it," Gay said of Shah. "I think a lot of times when there's a really beautiful woman who seems to live outside of her means, we just assume that a man is financing it."

Gay previously said on WWHL that Shah's legal issues haven't affected their friendship.

RHOSLC is in its second season on Bravo. The series also stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks and Jennie Nguyen.

Advertisement

