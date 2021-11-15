'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' teaser recreates classic theme song

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock returns in the new teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming revival series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The original show's iconic theme is recreated and performed in the clip released on Monday.

Characters Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey and Boober make appearances as they sing and dance with friends.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a continuation of Apple's Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts and comes to Apple TV+ on Jan. 21.

"Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world," reads a synopsis.

The original Fraggle Rock ran for five seasons on HBO from 1983 to 1987.