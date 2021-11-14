Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video

1/5

Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live. The singer-songwriter performed a 10-minute version of "All Too Well." Advertisement

A short film Swift wrote and directed -- based on the song and starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien -- played on a screen behind her.

The mini-movie was released Friday, along with a re-recorded version of Swift's 2012 album, Red, titled Red (Taylor's Version). The original album is where the song initially appeared.

Because of the length of the new extended version of the single, it was the only one of her songs Swift performed on SNL.

She did, however, pop up in SNL cast member Pete Davidson's satirical music video, "Three Sad Virgins," which mocked a trio of geeky guys who work behind the scenes on the sketch-comedy show.