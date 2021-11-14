'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

1/5

Left to right, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, director Chloé Zhao, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan attend the photocall of the movie "Eternals" on October 24 in Rome, Italy. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million for the Coming in at No. 2 is Clifford the Big Red Dog with $16.4 million, followed by Dune at No. 3 with $5.5 million, No Time to Die at No. 4 with $4.6 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 5 with $4 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 6 with $2.2 million, The French Dispatch at No. 7 with $1.84 million, Belfast at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Spencer at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Antlers at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. This weekend's Top 10 take was approximately $66.6 million.