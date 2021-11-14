'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million for the
Coming in at No. 2 is Clifford the Big Red Dog with $16.4 million, followed by Dune at No. 3 with $5.5 million, No Time to Die at No. 4 with $4.6 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 5 with $4 million.