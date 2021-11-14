Advertisement
TV
Nov. 14, 2021 / 2:57 PM

'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Eternals' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Left to right, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, director Chloé Zhao, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan attend the photocall of the movie "Eternals"  on October 24 in Rome, Italy. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Eternals -- a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million for the

Coming in at No. 2 is Clifford the Big Red Dog with $16.4 million, followed by Dune at No. 3 with $5.5 million, No Time to Die at No. 4 with $4.6 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage at No. 5 with $4 million.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Ron's Gone Wrong at No. 6 with $2.2 million, The French Dispatch at No. 7 with $1.84 million, Belfast at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Spencer at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Antlers at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. This weekend's Top 10 take was approximately $66.6 million.

Advertisement

Read More

Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's 'Last Thing He Told Me' Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Jack McBrayer: It felt important to do 'Kindness Show' for kids

Latest Headlines

Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
TV // 7 minutes ago
Kaitlyn Dever shares first photo of her from costume drama 'Rosaline'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kaitlyn Dever shared on Instagram a photo of her dressed in her upcoming "Romeo & Juliet" spinoff, "Rosaline."
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
TV // 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well,' appears in Pete Davidson's 'Three Sad Virgins' video
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift was the musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
TV // 12 hours ago
Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci saw selves in 'Yellowjackets' cast
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey say the young actors who portray their characters as teenagers in "Yellowjackets" imbued their characters with their adult counterparts' mannerisms.
Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's 'Last Thing He Told Me'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's 'Last Thing He Told Me'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner has signed on to replace Julia Roberts in the Apple TV+ limited series "Last Thing He Told Me."
Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special
TV // 1 day ago
Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and Dulcé Sloan have signed on to star in Amazon Prime Video's second annual comedy special, "Yearly Departed."
Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live'
TV // 1 day ago
Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Jane Krakowski has dropped out of NBC's upcoming production of "Annie Live."
NBC orders Season 2 of 'La Brea'
TV // 1 day ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'La Brea'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC announced it has renewed its sci-fi drama, "La Brea," for a second season.
'Sex and the City' trio address new New York in 'And Just Like That...' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex and the City' trio address new New York in 'And Just Like That...' teaser
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the teaser trailer for its "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." on Friday. The teaser offers a glimpse at the original characters in an updated setting.
'Drag Race Italia': Queens make grand entrances in new trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Drag Race Italia': Queens make grand entrances in new trailer
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The drag queens who will be competing on "Drag Race Italia" make grand entrances in the latest trailer for Season 1 of the upcoming reality series.
'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha' is 'coming soon' to Disney+
TV // 2 days ago
'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha' is 'coming soon' to Disney+
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Agatha: House of Harkness," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's 'Last Thing He Told Me'
Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in Apple's 'Last Thing He Told Me'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Dakota Johnson never worried about her body making 'The Lost Daughter'
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Gavan O'Herlihy -- Chuck from 'Happy Days' -- dead at 70
Gavan O'Herlihy -- Chuck from 'Happy Days' -- dead at 70
Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com
Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement