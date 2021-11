1/4

Natalie Zea's "La Brea" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed its sci-fi drama, La Brea, for a second season. The time-travel adventure show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie. Advertisement

David Appelbaum writes and executive produces the series about a group of people who end up in prehistoric times after falling through a sinkhole in Los Angeles.

Are you ready to sink even deeper into the adventure? NBC's #LaBrea will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/J8ULNFjLCE— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 12, 2021