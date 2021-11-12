Trending
Nov. 12, 2021 / 12:58 PM

Disney, Marvel reviving classic X-Men animated series with 'X-Men '97'

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney and Marvel announced on Friday a revival of the classic X-Men animated series from the 1990s titled X-Men '97 in celebration of Disney+ Day.

X-Men '97 will come to Disney+ in 2023 and revisit the original team of mutant superheroes from the same 1990s era that they were first introduced in.

"Following a familiar team with the DNA of the original show, an impactful event in X-Men '97 will launch the reunited X-Men into an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series," Marvel said.

Members of the original voice cast are returning including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough and Christopher Britton.

Some of the cast will be reprising their roles while others will voice entirely new characters.

New cast members include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett and AJ LoCascio.

Beau DeMayo is serving as head writer and executive producer with Jake Castorena as supervising director and Charley Feldman as supervising producer.

X-Men: The Animated Series ran for 76 episodes from 1992 to 1997. The show followed the adventures of Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Beast, Jubilee and Professor X as they battled Magneto and other threats while advocating for mutant rights.

X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald are serving as consults on X-Men '97 along with original series director Larry Houston.

Disney has made a number of announcements on Friday in celebration of Disney+ Day including Enchanted sequel Disenchanted.

The company also said the live-action remake of Pinocchio is coming in 2022 and teased the return Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2.

