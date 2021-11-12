Trending
TV
Nov. 12, 2021 / 9:45 AM

'90 Day Fiance's Big Ed engaged to Liz Woods: 'It's official!'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 12 (UPI) --

90 Day Fiancé star Ed "Big Ed" Brown is engaged to be married.

The television personality confirmed his engagement to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods in a post Thursday on Instagram.

"Its true, she's going to make me the luckiest man in the [world]!! @e_92_marie said yes!!" he wrote.

Brown said "It's official..!" in another post on Instagram.

Brown came to fame in Season 4 of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which showed him travel to the Philippines to meet Rose, a woman he met online.

Brown later starred with Woods in Season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. The pair had an up-and-down relationship and ultimately split, but will reunite in Season 2.

Brown told People that his time away from Woods helped him realize that she was the one.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," he said. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz -- it's just surreal."

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life Season 2 premieres Friday on Discovery+.

