'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha' is 'coming soon' to Disney+

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has confirmed the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.
The streaming service said Friday during Disney+ Day that the new series is "coming soon."
Kathryn Hahn will return as the titular Agatha, aka Agnes, a witch who attempted to take Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) powers in WandaVision.
In addition, WandaVision executive producer Jac Schaefer will return as head writer and executive producer.
Hahn's Agatha/Agnes was a fan favorite character in WandaVision, which ended in March after a nine-episode first season.
Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige said in February that he's open to WandaVision Season 2.
"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything," Feige said.
Hahn is also known for playing Lily Lebowski on Crossing Jordan, Raquel Fein on Transparent and Eve Fletcher on Mrs. Fletcher.
Disney+ shared details for a number of other upcoming projects, including a first-look photo for Hocus Pocus 2.