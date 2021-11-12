Trending
TV
Nov. 12, 2021

'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha' is 'coming soon' to Disney+

By Annie Martin
"Agatha: House of Harkness," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ has confirmed the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.

The streaming service said Friday during Disney+ Day that the new series is "coming soon."

Kathryn Hahn will return as the titular Agatha, aka Agnes, a witch who attempted to take Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) powers in WandaVision.

In addition, WandaVision executive producer Jac Schaefer will return as head writer and executive producer.

Hahn's Agatha/Agnes was a fan favorite character in WandaVision, which ended in March after a nine-episode first season.

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige said in February that he's open to WandaVision Season 2.

"I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything," Feige said.

Hahn is also known for playing Lily Lebowski on Crossing Jordan, Raquel Fein on Transparent and Eve Fletcher on Mrs. Fletcher.

Disney+ shared details for a number of other upcoming projects, including a first-look photo for Hocus Pocus 2.

