Rosie (L) and Chris Ramsey are heading up a new TV chat show. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Married podcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey are getting ready to star in their own BBC comedy series next year. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have a show on the BBC, slightly annoyed that my years and years hard graft and solo work did nothing to achieve me this, but the moment I get my wife involved, it happens. But hey ho, you take what you can get," Chris Ramsey said in a statement Thursday. Advertisement

The couple's podcast, Shagged. Married. Annoyed, has gotten nearly 90 million downloads worldwide to date.

The BBC said it has ordered six episodes of the TV version, which will be called The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show.

Each week, the Ramsey will chat with another celebrity couple about their childhoods, careers and relationships

It's a @BrydonAnd first this week as I am joined by not one, but two fantastic guests! Take a listen as I chat with creators of the award-winning podcast @4pmWineTimeBaby, @IAmChrisRamsey and Rosie Ramsey, free and exclusively on @SpotifyUK ️ https://t.co/hIJm4Xgo9t pic.twitter.com/SxNmg2IOaF— Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) November 11, 2021

