Nov. 11, 2021 / 10:13 AM

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell trade places on 'Tonight Show' and 'Kimmel'

By Wade Sheridan
Ryan Reynolds swapped late night shows with Will Ferrell. Reynolds appeared on "The Tonight Show" while Ferrell was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell traded places on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday in place of of Ferrell, while the comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in place of the actor.

Both Reynolds and Ferrell gave similar reasons for the change up, explaining that the other was too busy to make it. Reynolds tried his best to discuss Ferrell's new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

"It's sort of an Ant-Man sequel. It's in the Ant-Man universe," Reynolds guessed.

"It's Marvel Phase 16, which everyone's saying is like way more relatable," he joked.

Ferrell tried his best to describe Reynolds' new Netflix film Red Notice to Kimmel.

"I saw the billboards. They're wearing tuxedos so you know it's going to be classy," Ferrell said.

Reynolds also played You Have to Stop with Fallon. The skit involved the pair listing things that people should stop doing, like checking TikTok before bed.

"You have to stop whispering, 'That looks good' at the movies after every trailer. 'Oh that looks good.' We know it looks good. That's the job of the trailer, to make the movie look good. Even bad movies have good trailers. I've been in some of them," Reynolds said.

Ferrell joined Kimmel to conduct science experiments with Science Bob Pflugfelder. Ferrell and Kimmel were able to make hot dogs float and cooked them using blow torches.

Red Notice comes to Netflix on Friday. The Shrink Next Door premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Actor Ryan Reynolds taking 'little sabbatical' 'The Shrink Next Door': Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in new trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

