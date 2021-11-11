'Queen of the Universe' cast to include Jujubee, Ada Vox

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is unveiling the cast for its new series Queen of the Universe.

The streaming service shared a trailer and announced the contestants for the global singing competition series Wednesday.

The 14 cast members include RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jujubee, American Idol alums Ada Vox and Chy'enne Valentino, America's Got Talent alum Gingzilla, Britain's Got Talent alum La Voix and The Voice France alum Leona Winter.

In addition, Aria B Cassadine, Betty Bitschlap, Grag Queen, Matante Alex, Novaczar, Rani Ko-He-Nur, Regina Voce and Woowu will compete.

The Queen of the Universe cast will compete for the title of "Queen of the Universe" and a cash prize of $250,000. Each episode will see the contestants perform for judges Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis.

Graham Norton will serve as host, with RuPaul as executive producer.

Queen of the Universe will premiere Dec. 2 on Paramount+.