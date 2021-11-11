Trending
Nov. 11, 2021 / 11:13 AM

Lindsay Hubbard says she's 'single' amid Carl Radke dating rumors

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Hubbard addressed her relationship with Carl Radke on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning Carr/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Lindsay Hubbard is addressing her relationship with her Summer House co-star Carl Radke.

The television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live amid rumors she's dating Radke.

When asked about Radke, Hubbard clarified that she is single.

"Listen, Carl and I have been, always have been, still are and will be, best friends. I mean, we hang out together," Hubbard said.

"I think a lot of people don't necessarily know that we live in the same building, so we do a lot of things together," she added. "I'm single, if that answers the question."

Hubbard and Radke briefly attempted a relationship in Summer House Season 4. Hubbard said on WWHL in February that their relationship might have worked out if Radke was sober at the time.

"You know, what I love about my relationship with Carl is we have a foundation of friendship, first and foremost. And that's why we're able to be so close now," Hubbard said. "But maybe! Maybe it would have been different, because he would have had a clear lens of what we were going through, and I would have had a partner in him."

Hubbard and Radke fueled dating rumors again in October after they dressed up as the Dirty Dancing characters Baby and Johnny Castle for Halloween.

Hubbard and Radke star on the Bravo reality series Summer House, which follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, N.Y. Hubbard also stars on the spinoff series Winter House.

