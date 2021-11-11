Trending
Nov. 11, 2021 / 9:25 AM

Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Dwayne Johnson sang with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson sang karaoke and was given a tour of CBS' Television City studio lot while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Johnson met up with Corden on Wednesday after he parked his Mana Mobile food truck that serves his Teremana Tequila in the late night hosts' parking spot.

Corden then took Johnson around Television City on a golf cart where they visited fans waiting to be seated on The Price is Right.

Johnson also stopped by a gift shop and bought t-shirts for multiple shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but failed to pick up anything for Corden's Late Late Show.

The duo sang three songs together on the golf cart including Johnson's "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana, Johnson's rap verse from Tech N9ne's "Face Off" featuring Joey Cool and King Iso and "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees.

Johnson discussed with Corden transitioning to Hollywood after his career in professional wrestling. The 49-year-old said he was originally told that he needed to slim down and not be as muscular in order to be considered for roles.

"If you don't know any better then you buy into it. There was no blueprint when I first got here so you either follow something that you think is the right thing to do or you say [expletive] it. I'm going to be myself and I'm going to create a new path and a new blueprint," Johnson said.

Johnson stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Red Notice, which comes to Netflix on Friday.

Moments from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career

World Wrestling Federation (WWF) star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses with his wax image at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City on April 10, 2002. Earlier that year, the wrestler starred in his first acting role in "The Scorpion King." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

