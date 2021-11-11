Trending
TV
Nov. 11, 2021 / 8:25 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': Kenny Omega, Adam Page sign contract for 'Full Gear'

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his former tag team partner turned rival Hangman Adam Page signed the contract for their upcoming title match at Full Gear on Dynamite.

Omega's group The Elite and Page's friends from The Dark Order were banned from ringside for the contract signing by AEW head Tony Khan. Announcer Tony Schiavone was on hand to facilitate the signing.

"You know after all this time I don't know what's left to say. But the sooner I sign this, the sooner I get to Full Gear and beat your ass for the championship," Page said before the cowboy put pen to paper.

"We were friends. We were partners. If it wasn't for your insecurities, this could all be yours. We were the ones in The Elite who put you back up on your horse when you fell off the saddle. I saw a bit of myself in you, but how wrong I was," Omega said, while referencing their history together as AEW World Tag Team Champions and when Page was a part of The Elite.

The war of words continued before Omega asked to shake Page's hand. The rivals got up from their chairs and shared a handshake that went off without a hitch until a cameraman suddenly attacked Page from behind.

The cameraman was none other than Omega's manager Don Callis who was wearing a disguise. Callis had smashed a camera into Page's face, causing him to bleed. Omega then used Page's blood to sign the contract as Dynamite went off the air.

Omega defends his AEW World Championship against Page Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Also on Dynamite, Dax Harwood of AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR took on Pac. Harwood was joined by his manager Tully Blanchard at ringside.

Harwood and Pac had a highly-competitive match. Pac got ready to deliver the Black Arrow but Harwood stopped him in his tracks and later performed a Liger Bomb. Pac was able to recover and later applied the Brutalizer submission hold, causing Harwood to tap out.

Harwood's FTR partner Cash Wheeler rushed to the ring to attack Pac and to stop the submission hold. The lights in the arena went out with Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black suddenly appearing together inside the ring.

Andrade and Black started to assault Pac as well until AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros and Cody Rhodes came to the rescue. The Lucha Bros will be defending their titles against FTR at Full Gear. The event will also feature Rhode and Pac teaming up to face Andrade and Black.

Bryan Danielson was in action against Rocky Romero of New Japan Pro-Wrestling fame.

Romero was joined at ringside by Orange Cassidy as Cassidy and his group Best Friends earlier joined forces with Romero's group Chaos Faction from NJPW. Top NJPW star Kazuchika Okada asked for the Best Friends to join himself.

Danielson countered Romero's Sliced Bread by stomping on his head. Danielson then applied the Tequila Sunrise submission hold to win the match.

Danielson will face Miro in the World Title Eliminator tournament final at Full Gear. The winner gets a future AEW World Championship match.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included American Top Team and Men of the Year ambushing Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle; Anna jay, Tay Conti and Thunder Rosa defeating AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayer and Rebel in a Trios Tag Team match; Jungle Boy defeating Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed before Bobby Fish attacked Jungle Boy from behind. The Elite's Adam Cole having a reunion with Fish and thanking him for the attack; Wardlow defeating Wheeler Yuta, which was followed by The Hardy Family Office assaulting Best Friends; CM Punk and Eddie Kingston brawling in the parking lot; and Dante Martin and Lio Rush defeating Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

