Nov. 10, 2021 / 8:07 AM

Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon take on 'Name That Song Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Will Smith joined Jimmy Fallon for the "Name That Song Challenge" on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Will Smith faced off against Jimmy Fallon in the Name That Song Challenge on The Tonight Show.

Smith and Fallon competed to see who could correctly guess which song The Roots were performing one instrument at a time during the game, which was played on Tuesday.

The actor gained the first point after Fallon was unable to name "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, despite knowing lyrics to the song.

Fallon came back by correctly answering "Safety Dance" by Men Without Hats.

"Was that a white people check?" Fallon asked Questlove of The Roots about playing "Safety Dance."

"He's trying to mix it up. He's trying to keep it racially balanced," Smith replied.

Smith, like Fallon before, remembered lyrics to "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" by Ms. Lauryn Hill but was unable to name the track. The late night host stole the answer as they entered into the final round.

Smith finished the game by correctly answering "Meet Me At Our Spot" by his daughter Willow Smith and Tyler Cole, who are collectively known as The Anxiety.

Smith next stars in King Richard as Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.

The 53-year-old has also released a memoir titled Will and YouTube series Best Shape of My Life where he takes viewers on his journey to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.

The YouTube series and book will discuss an incident where Smith once contemplated suicide.

