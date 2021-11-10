'Lost in Space': Will faces danger in trailer for final season

Taylor Russell plays Judy Robinson on the Netflix series "Lost in Space." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Lost in Space Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi series' third and final season Wednesday. Advertisement

The preview shows Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) face danger head on with the help of the Robot (Brian Steele).

Meanwhile, John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) struggle to reunite with their kids, Will (Jenkins), Penny (Mina Sundwall) and Judy (Taylor Russell).

In addition, Parker Posey returns as June Harris, aka Zoe Smith, after appearing to die in the Season 2 finale.

"The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet," an official description reads.

Netflix previously released a teaser for the season that shows Will send a "final transmission."

Lost in Space is a reboot of the 1965 series of the same name, which itself is based on the Johann David Wyss novel Swiss Family Robinson. The Netflix series is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with Zack Estrin as showrunner.

Season 3 will premiere Dec. 1 on Netflix.