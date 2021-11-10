Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 9:32 AM

'F is for Family' teaser introduces Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone

By Annie Martin
1/5
Neil Patrick Harris will voice Louis, Sue's estranged older brother, in "F is for Family" Season 5. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of F is for Family Season 5.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the animated comedy's fifth and final season Tuesday.

The preview introduces guest stars Neil Patrick Harris, Fred Malamed and Patti LuPone. Harris plays Louis, Sue's estranged older brother, with Malamed as Dr. Erwin Goldman, the father of Kevin's girlfriend Alice, and LuPone as Nora Murphy, Frank's mother.

"If somebody passes you a pipe of marijuana... make sure you wipe off the mouth piece so you don't get sick," Dr. Goldman (Malamed) is seen advising Alice (Jamie Denbo).

F is for Family follows a dysfunctional family living in the fictional town of Rustvale, Pa., in the 1970s. The series stars Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry and Sam Rockwell.

Season 5 will premiere Nov. 25 on Netflix.

