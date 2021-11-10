Trending
TV
Nov. 10, 2021

Adele performs, speaks with Oprah Winfrey in teaser for CBS special

By Annie Martin
"Adele One Night Only," a concert special and interview with Adele, will air on CBS in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- CBS is giving a glimpse of its new special Adele One Night Only.

The network shared a teaser for the concert special and interview Wednesday featuring British singer Adele, 33.

The preview shows Adele perform "Rolling in the Deep" for fellow singer Lizzo, actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, and other guests at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

In addition, Adele teases the special while speaking to Oprah Winfrey.

"It will look really elegant, and then I'll tell a load of filthy jokes and, like, stand-up, so it'll be real whiplash for them," she said of the event.

Adele will perform some of her hit songs and four new tracks. The special will air Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS ahead of the release of 30, Adele's first new album in six years, on Nov. 19.

In the interview with Winfrey, Adele is expected to discuss life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, her weight loss and her son, Angelo.

Adele released "Easy On Me," a first song from 30, in October. A track list for the album was released last week.

