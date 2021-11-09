'Yu Yu Hakusho' live-action series heading to Netflix in December 2023

Welcome to the spirit world. Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, YU YU HAKUSHO - the live action series - arrives December 2023! pic.twitter.com/Wyu4RNiXo1— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho is coming to Netflix in December 2023.

"Welcome to the spirit world," Netflix said on Twitter Tuesday alongside artwork from the manga featuring main characters Yusuke Urameshi, Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiei and Yoko Kurama.

The live-action series is based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. The manga also spawned a popular anime series, which ran for 112 episodes from 1992 to 1994.

Yu Yu Hakusho follows teenager Yusuke after he dies from saving a young boy from being hit by a car. Yusuke then enters into the Spirit World and becomes a Spirit Detective.

Yusuke and his friends battle supernatural threats with their adventures eventually leading to an epic martial arts tournament.

Yu Yu Hakusho is Netflix's latest attempt at turning a popular anime series into a live-action show with its version of Cowboy Bebop set to arrive on Nov. 19. John Cho as Spike, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black star.