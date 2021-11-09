Trending
Nov. 9, 2021 / 12:28 PM

WWE's 'Ruthless Aggression' Season 2 coming to Peacock on Nov. 21

By Wade Sheridan
WWE's 'Ruthless Aggression' Season 2 coming to Peacock on Nov. 21
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the premiere of "Red Notice" on Wednesday. Johnson's time in WWE will be explored in WWE's "Ruthless Aggression" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- WWE docuseries Ruthless Aggression is returning with a second season starting on Nov. 21.

Season 2 will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network internationally. The entire five-episode second season can be viewed starting on Nov. 22.

Ruthless Aggression follows WWE from 2002 to 2008 as the company needed to reinvent itself following the lucrative Attitude Era of the 1990s. WWE also needed to make new stars following the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The second season will explore The Rock's later years in WWE as he returned to the company from Hollywood as a villainous character who touted how successful he had become as a movie star.

Other subjects for Season 2 include Trish Stratus and Lita breaking new ground for women's wrestling, match types such as the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank being created and the return of Shawn Michaels who came back to WWE from retirement.

Former NFL star, podcaster and SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee is serving as the narrator.

John Cena, Dave Bautista, Triple H, Michaels, Mick Foley, Rob Van Dam, Edge, Goldberg, Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Kane, Lita, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan and more will be featured as they offer insights into WWE during the 2000s.

"There was so many guys. So much good entertainment. That's what Ruthless Aggression was. It was a special era," Bautista says in a teaser trailer for Season 2.

