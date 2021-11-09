Trending
Nov. 9, 2021 / 1:56 PM

'Monster High' live-action musical enters production

By Wade Sheridan
1/2
Nayah Damasen is set to star as Draculaura in Nickelodeon and Mattel's upcoming "Monster High" television musical. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Mattel have started production on a live-action, television musical based on Mattel's line of Monster High fashion dolls.

The feature-length television movie is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and will premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon.

The musical will follow half human and half werewolf Clawdeen Wolf as she attends her new school, Monster High. There she makes friends with classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura.

Clawdeen finally feels like she has found a place where she fits in and keeps her human side a secret. Monster High is then threatened, causing Clawdeen to embrace her monster side and save the day.

Miia Harris stars as Clawdeen, with Nayah Damasen as Draculaura, Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein, Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Kyle Selig as Mr. Komos, Marci T. House as Headmistress Bloodgood, Scotch Ellis Loring as Clawdeen's dad Apollo, Steve Valentine as Draculaura's dad Dracula, Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo de Nile, Lina Lecompte as Lagoona Blue, Justin Derickson as Heath Burns, Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia and Nasiv Sall as Abbey Bominable.

Todd Holland (The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle) is directing and executive producing. The story is by Jenny Jaffe, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Jaffe, Billy Eddy and Matt Eddy penned the teleplay.

Nickelodeon and Mattel are also developing an animated series based on Monster High, which will also arrive in 2022.

Nickelodeon and Mattel are also developing an animated series based on Monster High, which will also arrive in 2022.

