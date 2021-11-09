Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 9, 2021 / 11:07 AM

Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life

By Annie Martin
1/5
Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life
Alanis Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series "Relatable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette is developing an ABC comedy inspired by her life.

Variety reported Monday that Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series, titled Relatable.

Advertisement

Relatable is a single-camera comedy from Elizabeth Beckwith (The Goldbergs) and Christopher Moynihan, who serve as executive producers. Beckwith wrote the pilot, while Moynihan will serve as showrunner.

Willie Mercer, Ron West and Jonathan Daniel will also executive produce, with 20th Television as producer.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Relatable will follow a 40-something woman as she navigates life with her husband and three kids after spending her early years as an international rock star. Morissette's life served as inspiration but the characters are fictional and non-biographical.

Morissette married rapper Souleye in May 2010 and has three children, daughter Onyx and sons Ever and Winter, with her husband.

Morissette released Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first album in eight years, in July 2020. She also celebrated the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill last year.

Read More

Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL' Criss Angel, wife Shaunyl Benson's baby girl 'doing well' in NICU What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
TV // 1 hour ago
Sarah Jessica Parker wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video after finishing her scenes for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
TV // 1 hour ago
Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson discussed "Saturday Night Live" and brushed off Kim Kardashian dating rumors on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed making a new Christmas song with Elton John while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
TV // 3 hours ago
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Supergirl" stars Jon Cryer and Azie Tesfai discuss the series finale. Both of their characters are involved in emotional crises as they fight one final battle.
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on "Raw."
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
TV // 21 hours ago
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series "Anne Boleyn" starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 23 hours ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 1 day ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 1 day ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement