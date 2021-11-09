Alanis Morissette to produce ABC comedy inspired by her life

1/5

Alanis Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series "Relatable." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette is developing an ABC comedy inspired by her life. Variety reported Monday that Morissette will executive produce and write original music for the new series, titled Relatable. Advertisement

Relatable is a single-camera comedy from Elizabeth Beckwith (The Goldbergs) and Christopher Moynihan, who serve as executive producers. Beckwith wrote the pilot, while Moynihan will serve as showrunner.

Willie Mercer, Ron West and Jonathan Daniel will also executive produce, with 20th Television as producer.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Relatable will follow a 40-something woman as she navigates life with her husband and three kids after spending her early years as an international rock star. Morissette's life served as inspiration but the characters are fictional and non-biographical.

Morissette married rapper Souleye in May 2010 and has three children, daughter Onyx and sons Ever and Winter, with her husband.

Morissette released Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first album in eight years, in July 2020. She also celebrated the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill last year.