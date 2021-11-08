'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5

1/2

"Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall will return for two more seasons. Tamron Hall, who hosts the daytime talk show, confirmed Monday that ABC renewed the series for Seasons 4 and 5. Advertisement

"Tam Fam, we could not have done this without you!! We're been renewed for Season 4 + Season 5 #tamronhallshow," she tweeted.

Hall shared the news alongside a video of herself with her son and "co-host," Moses.

"Let's keep the conversation going," she said. "Thank you so much, Tam Fam. This is incredible news, and I'm happy we can share it with you."

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and airs in syndication. The series films in New York and returned for a third season in September.

"ABC's decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams," Hall said in a statement. "I am so lucky to have great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn't have our success without our loyal audience."

Issa Rae, Cassandra Peterson, Carmelo Anthony, Amanda Gorman, Debra Messing, Tarana Burke, Bear Grylls and Misty Copeland are among the stars who have appeared as guests on Tamron Hall.

Hall was previously a co-host on Today.