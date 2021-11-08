Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 8, 2021 / 10:41 AM

'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5

By Annie Martin
1/2
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
"Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tamron Hall will return for two more seasons.

Tamron Hall, who hosts the daytime talk show, confirmed Monday that ABC renewed the series for Seasons 4 and 5.

Advertisement

"Tam Fam, we could not have done this without you!! We're been renewed for Season 4 + Season 5 #tamronhallshow," she tweeted.

Hall shared the news alongside a video of herself with her son and "co-host," Moses.

"Let's keep the conversation going," she said. "Thank you so much, Tam Fam. This is incredible news, and I'm happy we can share it with you."

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and airs in syndication. The series films in New York and returned for a third season in September.

"ABC's decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams," Hall said in a statement. "I am so lucky to have great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn't have our success without our loyal audience."

Advertisement

Issa Rae, Cassandra Peterson, Carmelo Anthony, Amanda Gorman, Debra Messing, Tarana Burke, Bear Grylls and Misty Copeland are among the stars who have appeared as guests on Tamron Hall.

Hall was previously a co-host on Today.

Read More

'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal attend LACMA gala amid dating rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 21 minutes ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 37 minutes ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
TV // 1 hour ago
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Love Island" stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of "The Real Full Monty" titled "Strictly the Real Full Monty."
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 1 hour ago
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
TV // 22 hours ago
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Succession" star Kieran Culkin guest hosted this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
TV // 23 hours ago
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson played Aaron Rodgers and James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of former U.S. President Donald Trump on this weekend's edition of "SNL."
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelsey Asbille says life doesn't get any easier for the Dutton family in Season 4 of the contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
Eleven dreams of perfect spring break in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Eleven dreams of perfect spring break in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for "Stranger Things" Season 4 on Saturday.
Dolly Parton to appear in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'
TV // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton to appear in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Country music star Dolly Parton will reunite with her "9 to 5" co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on the seventh and final season of their Netflix comedy, "Grace and Frankie."
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Wu Tang: An American Saga," a drama series about the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, will return for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Pete Davidson plays Rodgers, James Austin Johnson channels Trump on 'SNL'
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
Kieran Culkin mocks the horrors of canceling cable service on 'SNL'
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
'Eternals' tops North American box office with $71M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement