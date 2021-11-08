Trending
Nov. 8, 2021

'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of The Real Full Monty titled Strictly the Real Full Monty.

Strictly the Real Full Monty, which takes after Strictly Come Dancing, will feature a group of celebrities hitting the dance floor to raise cancer awareness this holiday season.

EastEnders star Laila Morse, professional dancer couple James and Ola Jordan, Blues singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, Loose Women star Brenda Edwards and TV presenter Martin Roberts will be joining Soares and Jones.

Presenter, choreographer and mentor Ashley Banjo will be helping the celebrity cast as they prepare to perform in front of a live audience in Blackpool, England.

Each cast member will discuss how cancer has affected their lives and those closest to them.

"I'm so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty. It's going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don't forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!" Banjo said in a statement.

"This year we're bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip. They'll also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold onto your mirror balls -- this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!" ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman said in a statement.

