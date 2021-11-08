Trending
TV
Nov. 8, 2021

'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series

By Annie Martin

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Hellbound.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the Korean horror series Sunday.

Hellbound follows a mom-of-two as monsters overrun the city and a fanatical religious movement grows. The cult believes the creatures are God's messengers.

"They say something strange appears and prophesizes your death. Then it takes you to hell on the prophesized date," a person says in a voiceover.

Netflix previously released a teaser that shows a supernatural creature appear to the mom and tell her she will die in five days.

Hellbound hails from Train to Busan and Peninsula director Yeon Sang-ho and is based on his webtoon. Yeon directed all six episodes of the series.

Kim Shin-rok, Yoo Ah-in and Won Jin-a star.

Hellbound premieres Nov. 19 on Netflix.

