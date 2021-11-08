Trending
Nov. 8, 2021

AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith

By Wade Sheridan
Jodie Turner-Smith arrives at the 19th annual BET Awards in June 23, 2019. Turner-Smith stars in "Anne Boleyn," which has been acquired by AMC+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.

The three-part psychological thriller is coming to the streaming service on Dec. 9 in the U.S. with the remaining two episodes set to be released on consecutive Thursdays.

Boleyn was the second wife of King Henry VIII and was queen of England from 1533 to 1536. She was beheaded after she was accused of treason and other crimes.

The series will Turner-Smith's Boleyn as she struggles to stay alive and secure her daughter's future in the final months of her life.

Co-stars include Paapa Essiedu as Anne's brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn, Mark Stanley as Henry VIII, Lola Petticrew as Anne's rival Jane Seymour, Barry Ward as king adviser Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman as Jane's brother Edward, Amanda Burton as Lady Anne Shelton and Thalissa Teixeira as Anne's cousin Madge Shelton.

Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell, Doing Money) is directing, based off a script by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner.

"We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ original series. Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smiths mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history's most fascinating -- and scrutinized -- women, makes for a can't-miss television event to end the year," general manager for AMC+ Courtney Thomasma said in a statement.

Turner-Smith is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

