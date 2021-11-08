'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel

1/3

Sam Elliott stars in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series 1883. The streaming service shared a teaser for the Yellowstone prequel series Sunday featuring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Advertisement

"I heard a thousand stories, but none could describe this place," a person says in a voiceover. "The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We're in the land of no mercy now."

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. The series also features Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana," an official description reads.

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan created the prequel and will executive produce with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glassner, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. The series hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

1883 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, returned for a fourth season Sunday. The series follows the modern-day Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States.